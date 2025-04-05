Q1 Earnings Estimate for McKesson Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of McKesson in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2026 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.75 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.00.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $682.41 on Thursday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $633.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in McKesson by 59,720.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 358,322 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 321,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

