Q1 Earnings Estimate for OTC:DEFTF Issued By HC Wainwright

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

DeFi Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

OTC:DEFTF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $632.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. DeFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

