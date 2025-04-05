Q1 Earnings Forecast for COCP Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.23.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

