Q1 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining Cut by Raymond James

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDE. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

