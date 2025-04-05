Q1 EPS Estimates for Contango Ore Raised by Roth Capital

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Contango Ore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Contango Ore’s current full-year earnings is ($5.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Contango Ore’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of Contango Ore stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17. Contango Ore has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.32.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Contango Ore by 207.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 151,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Contango Ore by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,976 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Contango Ore by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Contango Ore in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,881.18. This trade represents a 0.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

