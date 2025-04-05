Q1 EPS Forecast for Daré Bioscience Lowered by Analyst

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Daré Bioscience in a report released on Monday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DARE opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.02. The business had revenue of ($0.06) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

