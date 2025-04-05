Q1 EPS Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered by Analyst

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

FITB stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

