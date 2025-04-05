Q2 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy USA in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.39. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.67.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.4 %

MUSA stock opened at $470.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.65. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $382.04 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after buying an additional 176,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $53,777,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

