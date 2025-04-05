Q2 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Lowered by Zacks Research

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AOS opened at $61.92 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80,632 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

