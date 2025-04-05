Q2 EPS Forecast for Progress Software Lifted by Analyst

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $70.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 893.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

