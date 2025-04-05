Q3 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech Lifted by William Blair

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

KRYS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $171.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.18. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $141.72 and a 52 week high of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,938,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

