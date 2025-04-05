Q3 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Lowered by Raymond James

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.81. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

