Q3 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4,908.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,850,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,469,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.