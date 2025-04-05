Q4 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $7.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.01. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2026 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $359.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.03 and a 200-day moving average of $385.97. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 913.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

