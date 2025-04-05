Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Report on RRC

Range Resources Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Range Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Range Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.