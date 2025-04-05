Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RAVE opened at $2.41 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

