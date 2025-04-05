Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RAVE opened at $2.41 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.