Raymond James Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $32.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

nCino Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,864 shares of company stock worth $4,215,221. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 189,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in nCino by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in nCino by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.