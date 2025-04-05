Raymond James Downgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OBK stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $947.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 812.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 78.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

