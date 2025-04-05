Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $990,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 222,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -14.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

