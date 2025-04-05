Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FCX Earnings

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of FCX opened at $29.14 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $2,761,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,172,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,193,000 after acquiring an additional 440,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 47,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

