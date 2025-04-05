Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – April 3rd

Get alerts:

Southern, WEC Energy Group, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent ownership in companies that produce or facilitate energy from sustainable, naturally replenished sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. These stocks allow investors to benefit financially from the transition to environmentally friendly energy solutions while supporting a shift toward reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.01. 3,147,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,385. Southern has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 15,666,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,684,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

