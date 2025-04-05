Rep. April McClain Delaney Acquires IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in IDEXX Laboratories stock on March 14th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/7/2025.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $393.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.50 and a twelve month high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

