Rep. David Taylor Sells Off Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Visa stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on 2/10/2025.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $313.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 38,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

