Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

