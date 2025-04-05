Reviewing China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) & William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and William Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 18.20% 12.61% 9.61% William Hill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Shenhua Energy and William Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 William Hill 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

China Shenhua Energy currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.01%. Given China Shenhua Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe China Shenhua Energy is more favorable than William Hill.

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and William Hill”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $48.54 billion 1.61 $9.13 billion $1.75 8.97 William Hill $1.58 billion 2.49 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.78

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than William Hill. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Hill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Hill has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats William Hill on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. William Hill PLC was formerly known as William Hill Limited and changed its name to William Hill PLC in May 2002. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom. As of April 22, 2021, William Hill PLC operates as a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

