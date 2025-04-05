Reviewing Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) and Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Get Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Monitronics International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.64 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -19.85 Monitronics International $503.60 million N/A -$181.76 million N/A N/A

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Monitronics International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00 Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Monitronics International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monitronics International has a beta of 52.21, indicating that its share price is 5,121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Monitronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83% Monitronics International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Monitronics International

(Get Free Report)

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation and life safety services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.