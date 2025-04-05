Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Revvity by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 46.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Revvity by 62.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVTY opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.54 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

