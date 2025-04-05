RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.81.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $145.37 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

