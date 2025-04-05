RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.61% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.81.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day moving average of $348.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in RH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

