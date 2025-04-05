RH (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $190.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. RH traded as low as $138.40 and last traded at $149.95, with a volume of 12768557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.35.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Insider Activity at RH

Institutional Trading of RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.