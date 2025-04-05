Ring Mountain Capital LLC Buys Shares of 34,395 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,000. Amazon.com comprises about 5.1% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

