Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,237 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,155,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,547.37. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,475 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

