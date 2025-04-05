Robert W. Baird Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $215.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RH. Barclays upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.81.

RH Trading Down 2.7 %

RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.06 and a 200 day moving average of $348.23. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,817,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RH by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,360,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RH by 1,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

