Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.68, but opened at $37.97. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 18,480,877 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 9.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

