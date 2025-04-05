Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Beachbody

Get Beachbody alerts:

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Beachbody in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($8.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beachbody’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.99. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 94.29% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million.

BODI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beachbody has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Beachbody Stock Performance

BODI stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Beachbody has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Beachbody in the third quarter worth $625,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the 3rd quarter worth $4,287,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beachbody during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Raine Group LLC acquired a new position in Beachbody during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

