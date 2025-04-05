Roth Mkm Cuts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $2.50

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 20.8 %

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

