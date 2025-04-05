Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$181.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$192.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$157.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$167.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$131.57 and a 1 year high of C$180.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$53,938.25. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total value of C$3,287,014.56. Insiders sold a total of 61,836 shares of company stock worth $10,443,690 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

