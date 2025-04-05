Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.25 price objective on Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 3,414,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 83,886 shares during the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
