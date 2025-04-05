Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Saputo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$24.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.00. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$22.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Saputo’s payout ratio is -203.48%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

