Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.00.
Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Saputo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Saputo’s payout ratio is -203.48%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
