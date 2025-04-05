Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $202.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 236.21% from the company’s previous close.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

Get Our Latest Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

SRPT opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.