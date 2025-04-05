Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

