Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,657 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,437,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 62,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $67.53 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $173.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

