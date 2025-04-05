Sei Investments Co. Buys 12,689 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after buying an additional 321,552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 131,636 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 420,057 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $107,161.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,263.79. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,458.53. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

