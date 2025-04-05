Sei Investments Co. Buys 29,772 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.