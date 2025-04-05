Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE TRTX opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.