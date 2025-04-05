Sei Investments Co. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 585.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Limbach by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $69.30 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $786.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.37 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

