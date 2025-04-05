Sei Investments Co. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4,825.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This represents a 13.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLVM. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

