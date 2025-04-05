Sei Investments Co. Has $2.59 Million Stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,328 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FWRG. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $991.23 million, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,880.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

