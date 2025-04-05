Sei Investments Co. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 777,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 378,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,404,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 202,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,375,532.04. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,628,045.15. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,222,590 shares of company stock worth $43,614,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

