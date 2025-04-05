Sei Investments Co. Has $2.80 Million Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Buckle by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group cut their target price on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $888,069.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,763,111.76. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,269 shares of company stock worth $3,952,882. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Buckle’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

